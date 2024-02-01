Russian Defense Ministry reports drone attacks in Belgorod and Voronezh regions
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that six drones were shot down over the Belgorod and Voronezh regions this morning.
Details
According to the Russian defense ministry, the aircraft-type UAVs attacked targets on the territory of the Russian Federation around 06.30 am.
Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems over the territories of Belgorod (4 UAVs) and Voronezh (2 UAVs) regions
