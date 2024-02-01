Russian Defense Ministry reports drone attacks in Belgorod and Voronezh regions

This morning, six drones were shot down over the Belgorod and Voronezh regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Russian defense ministry, the aircraft-type UAVs attacked targets on the territory of the Russian Federation around 06.30 am.

Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems over the territories of Belgorod (4 UAVs) and Voronezh (2 UAVs) regions - the Russian Defense Ministry said in a message on Telegram.

Russia reports drones in Bryansk and Rostov regions