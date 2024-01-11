Russian air defense can be quite powerful, but Ukrainian soldiers successfully strike at enemy targets - Ignat

The spokesman for the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ihnat, emphasized on the air of "We-Ukraine" that the air defense of the Russian aggressor in the occupied Crimea is powerful, while Ukrainian soldiers are conducting successful operations, including hitting defended command posts. He also hopes that Ukraine will receive powerful ballistic missiles, UNN reports .

Russian air defense in Crimea is quite powerful. There are different systems: short-, medium-, and long-range. We can see this not only by the way they sometimes work, but also by their destruction. We had good footage of the destruction of the S-400 Triumph and so on. It's clear that they can replenish - take from within the country and increase the capacity of air defense. But the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk regularly thanks Ukrainian pilots for successfully conducting strikes on enemy targets in Crimea - said the spokesman.

He noted several attacks that took place recently, which resulted in the destruction of various occupier's facilities, including protected command posts.

There have been several such attacks recently. Various facilities have been hit, including secure command posts that were once ours and will remain ours, though we will have to repair them a bit. We believe this will happen. Therefore, each such attack, when such important enemy targets are hit, is another step towards our victory - said the spokesman for the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

At the same time, Ihnat warned that Russian air defense can be different: in Crimea, the occupiers have built up demarcation lines and concentrated a lot of assets.

He also hopes that there will be an opportunity to test "whether Russian air defense can shoot down ballistic missiles.

As for providing Ukraine with powerful systems, including ballistic missiles. Yes, these are not air force weapons. It's the missile forces and artillery that can support such means as ATACMS. I really want to test it. And I want to check whether Russian air defense systems can shoot down ballistic missiles. I really want to believe that we will be supplied with such missiles - Ignat said.

