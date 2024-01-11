Russian air defense can be quite powerful, but Ukrainian soldiers successfully strike at enemy targets - Ignat

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101518 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112307 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142409 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139276 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177217 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172037 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284224 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178257 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167266 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148860 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 49171 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 38575 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 71271 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 41050 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 60550 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 101519 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284224 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251523 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236617 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261832 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 60550 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142409 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107230 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107201 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123284 views
Russian air defense can be quite powerful, but Ukrainian soldiers successfully strike at enemy targets - Ignat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22155 views

Ukrainian troops successfully strike Russian air defenses in Crimea, hoping that ballistic missiles will further challenge Russian capabilities.

The spokesman for the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ihnat, emphasized on the air of "We-Ukraine" that the air defense of the Russian aggressor in the occupied Crimea is powerful, while Ukrainian soldiers are conducting successful operations, including hitting defended command posts. He also hopes that Ukraine will receive powerful ballistic missiles, UNN reports .

Russian air defense in Crimea is quite powerful. There are different systems: short-, medium-, and long-range. We can see this not only by the way they sometimes work, but also by their destruction. We had good footage of the destruction of the S-400 Triumph and so on. It's clear that they can replenish - take from within the country and increase the capacity of air defense. But the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk regularly thanks Ukrainian pilots for successfully conducting strikes on enemy targets in Crimea

- said the spokesman.

He noted several attacks that took place recently, which resulted in the destruction of various occupier's facilities, including protected command posts.

There have been several such attacks recently. Various facilities have been hit, including secure command posts that were once ours and will remain ours, though we will have to repair them a bit. We believe this will happen. Therefore, each such attack, when such important enemy targets are hit, is another step towards our victory

 - said the spokesman for the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

At the same time, Ihnat warned that Russian air defense can be different: in Crimea, the occupiers have built up demarcation lines and concentrated a lot of assets.

He also hopes that there will be an opportunity to test "whether Russian air defense can shoot down ballistic missiles.

As for providing Ukraine with powerful systems, including ballistic missiles. Yes, these are not air force weapons. It's the missile forces and artillery that can support such means as ATACMS. I really want to test it. And I want to check whether Russian air defense systems can shoot down ballistic missiles. I really want to believe that we will be supplied with such missiles

- Ignat said.

The possible delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia  is a new challenge for Ukraine and a signal to its partners that they need to provide Kyiv with more powerful weapons. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Yuriy Ihnat, during a telethon.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

