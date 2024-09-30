Russia is escalating the situation: the Center for Public Policy explains what the decision of Belarus to test the readiness of its troops means

The inspection of the combat readiness of the Belarusian troops, which was announced in Minsk, is part of the Kremlin's policy of creating tension on the border of Ukraine and Belarus. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Details

Analysts emphasize that today the main threat to Ukraine from Belarus is information.

By constantly inspecting troops against the backdrop of bellicose statements by Belarusian officials, the Kremlin is trying to constantly escalate tensions on the border and keep our forces on the Belarusian direction. Currently, Belarus has no forces on the border to invade the territory of Ukraine - The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council assures.



Recall

On Monday, September 30, Belarus announced the start of a large-scale inspection of the combat capability of its aviation and air defense.