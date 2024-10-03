Russia announces an attempted attack on Kursk NPP, air defense and fire: what is known

Russia reports an attempted attack on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Kurchatov, air defense and a fire, UNN reports with reference to the Russian Telegram channel Mash.

The Telegram channel sees a "Ukrainian trace" in the attempted attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant and blames the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"...Air defense fired on the shell at 16:20, it fell 5 km from the station. Now there is a fire there. The plant and its infrastructure were not damaged," the statement said.

There have been no official comments from the Russian authorities regarding the alleged "attack" on the Kursk NPP.

At the same time, representatives of the Armed Forces did not make any statements regarding the incident in Kurchatov, Russia.