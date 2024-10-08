Run4Victory: a charity race in support of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard “Charter” to be held in Kyiv

On October 27, 2024, a charity race will be held on Trukhaniv Island in Kyiv to support the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine “Charter”. The event will bring together everyone who wants to help our defenders and take part in the sporting event. All the funds raised will be used for the needs of the brigade, reports UNN.

The courses will be available for participants of all ages and skill levels:

200, 400 or 800 meters for the youngest participants;

2 km for beginners in running;

5 km for amateurs;

10 km for experienced runners;

21 km for marathon runners;

There's also an online course that will allow you to run from anywhere in the world.

For people with musculoskeletal disorders, there is a 2 km inclusive track, which is free of charge.

Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation, emphasized: “This event is not just about sports, but about unity and support for those who defend our country. We are organizing this race to unite people who care about the cause of helping our military. Every day they defend our freedom on the front line, and now we can support them with our steps and efforts. Each participant, regardless of the distance, is part of this fight, and it is inspiring.

Registration for the event is open at link. Join the race and become a part of the common cause of supporting our defenders!

The previous Run4Victory races took place in 4 cities: Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Ladyzhyn in Vinnytsia region. These sporting events raised over UAH 2 million to support four brigades currently fighting in different areas. Run4Victory races also become a platform for setting a number of records: in Cherkasy, the Ukrainian record was set by Andriy Grechanyi, a rescuer who ran 21 km in full gear in memory of his fellow rescuer; in Ladyzhyn, 72-year-old athlete Yakiv Karpenko set his own personal record by running 10 km in record time. In addition, veterans, military personnel, and people with musculoskeletal disorders take part in the events, overcoming their own kilometers of strength on an equal footing with everyone else.

The co-organizers are the international company MHP, the MHP for the Community Charitable Foundation, and the Kharaktern sports community.