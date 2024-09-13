Raising money for the Armed Forces: law enforcement officers open criminal proceedings against a pseudo-volunteer in Kyiv

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings against a 29-year-old woman who was raising money allegedly for the needs of the Armed Forces. This is stated in the statement of the National Police, reports UNN.

Details

A representative of the charitable foundation filed a crime report with the police. According to him, the 29-year-old woman, who is no longer a volunteer for the organization, continued to raise funds on behalf of the foundation, for the alleged needs of the medical battalion and the military.

However, according to the applicant, she did not transfer all the money she received for the intended purpose, but spent it on her own needs.

Dnipro region exposes pseudo-volunteer who embezzled over a million hryvnias of donations to the Armed Forces

This information is currently being verified in the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - fraud. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Investigation Department of the Darnytsia Police Department - summarized the National Police.

Recall

In the summer, law enforcement officers exposed the director of a charitable foundationwho embezzled UAH 10.5 million under the guise of purchasing drones for the Armed Forces.