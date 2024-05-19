Powerful explosions at a refinery in the krasnodar region
Kyiv • UNN
Powerful explosions occurred at an oil refinery in russia's krasnodar Territory near Slavyansk-on-Kuban, causing smoke.
Details
Recall
Earlier it was reported that a powerful explosion occurred at an oil depot in the town of vyborg, Leningrad region, and a fire broke out.
