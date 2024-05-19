Powerful explosions at a refinery in the krasnodar region

In the krasnodar region of russia, powerful explosions occurred at an oil refinery. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

In russia's krasnodar region near slavyansk-on-kuban, powerful explosions occurred at an oil refinery, followed by smoke.

Earlier it was reported that a powerful explosion occurred at an oil depot in the town of vyborg, Leningrad region, and a fire broke out.

An explosion followed by a fire occurred in a russian electoral district