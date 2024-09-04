Poland raises air force due to russian attacks on Ukraine

Poland has launched military aircraft because of a new air attack by russian invaders on Ukraine. This is reported by the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland, UNN reports.

Please note that in the southeastern part of the country, there may be an increase in noise levels due to the start of flights of Polish and allied aircraft in our airspace. It was another very tense night for Poland's entire air defense system due to the observed activity of Russian long-range aircraft, which is striking targets located, in particular, in western Ukraine. The last time such activation of russian long-range aviation was recorded was on the night of September 1 to 2 this year. All necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, and the RSZ Operational Command is constantly monitoring the situation