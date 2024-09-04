Poland raises air force due to russian attacks on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Poland has activated its military aviation in response to russia's new air attack on Ukraine. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported increased activity in the airspace and the necessary security measures.
Please note that in the southeastern part of the country, there may be an increase in noise levels due to the start of flights of Polish and allied aircraft in our airspace. It was another very tense night for Poland's entire air defense system due to the observed activity of Russian long-range aircraft, which is striking targets located, in particular, in western Ukraine. The last time such activation of russian long-range aviation was recorded was on the night of September 1 to 2 this year. All necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, and the RSZ Operational Command is constantly monitoring the situation
Recall
The Ukrainian Air Force announced a large-scale air alert in Ukraine.
