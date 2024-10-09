Platoon commander of the Russian Armed Forces has been identified as he fired at unarmed locals in Bucha

Law enforcers have identified the platoon commander of the Russian airborne troops who fired at unarmed locals in Bucha, UNN reports citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

"...the platoon commander of the 3rd airborne company of the 1st battalion tactical group of the 234th airborne assault regiment of the 76th airborne assault division of the Russian airborne troops was identified and notified of suspicion.

He is charged with violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder and attempted murder (Part 2 of Article 438 and Part 3 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, in March 2022, during the occupation of the city of Bucha, the platoon commander saw two local residents near one of the houses. Due to the lack of electricity and gas supply, they were cooking over a fire. Without warning of the use of weapons, the Russian military opened aimed fire from automatic small arms in their direction.

One civilian died on the spot from gunshot wounds, and the other was wounded when he fell and managed to crawl to the entrance of the house and escape.

Both local residents were civilians who did not participate in the armed conflict. They did not have any weapons, instruments or means that could justify the use of violence against them.

Pre-trial investigation - the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine.