No man-made disaster: Odesa RMA comments on the consequences of a missile strike on a meat warehouse

Experts and special authorities are investigating the consequences of the missile attack on an industrial facility in Odesa region on May 17. There is no threat of a man-made disaster. This was announced by the first deputy chairman of the Odessa regional administration, Alexander Kharlov, in a commentary to UNN.

"The relevant authorities have already inspected the affected areas and disinfected the territory. Animal products have been treated with a special substance. There is no threat of a man-made environmental disaster," Kharlov emphasized.

According to him, the meat will soon be disposed of in accordance with the established procedure.

As a reminder, on May 17, a Russian missile hit a large warehouse in Odesa region, where food, mostly of animal origin, was stored.