No man-made disaster: Odesa RMA comments on the consequences of a missile strike on a meat warehouse
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian missile hit a food warehouse storing mostly animal products in Odesa region on May 17, but authorities say there is no threat of a man-made disaster.
Experts and special authorities are investigating the consequences of the missile attack on an industrial facility in Odesa region on May 17. There is no threat of a man-made disaster. This was announced by the first deputy chairman of the Odessa regional administration, Alexander Kharlov, in a commentary to UNN.
"The relevant authorities have already inspected the affected areas and disinfected the territory. Animal products have been treated with a special substance. There is no threat of a man-made environmental disaster," Kharlov emphasized.
According to him, the meat will soon be disposed of in accordance with the established procedure.
As a reminder, on May 17, a Russian missile hit a large warehouse in Odesa region, where food, mostly of animal origin, was stored.