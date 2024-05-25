No man-made disaster: Odesa RMA comments on the consequences of a missile strike on a meat warehouse

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 7564 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 85227 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141331 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146299 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241107 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172297 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163942 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148082 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220504 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112974 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111683 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 43451 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 62313 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107601 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 64384 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241099 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220499 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206959 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232977 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220070 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 7574 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15703 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22480 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107609 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111689 views
No man-made disaster: Odesa RMA comments on the consequences of a missile strike on a meat warehouse

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 157537 views

A Russian missile hit a food warehouse storing mostly animal products in Odesa region on May 17, but authorities say there is no threat of a man-made disaster.

Experts and special authorities are investigating the consequences of the missile attack on an industrial facility in Odesa region on May 17. There is no threat of a man-made disaster. This was announced by the first deputy chairman of the Odessa regional administration, Alexander Kharlov, in a commentary to UNN.

"The relevant authorities have already inspected the affected areas and disinfected the territory. Animal products have been treated with a special substance. There is no threat of a man-made environmental disaster," Kharlov emphasized.

According to him, the meat will soon be disposed of in accordance with the established procedure.

As a reminder, on May 17, a Russian missile hit a large warehouse in Odesa region, where food, mostly of animal origin, was stored.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
odesaOdesa

