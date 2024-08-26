Mine collapse in Zambia: at least 8 dead

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 30016 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134081 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139437 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230030 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168696 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162211 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146982 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215145 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112831 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201908 views

Popular news
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 63506 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 35048 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 38209 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103227 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 91884 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230030 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215145 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201908 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228140 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215579 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 91884 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103227 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156662 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155516 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159368 views
Mine collapse in Zambia: at least 8 dead

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22719 views

On Sunday, a gravel mine in Chongwe district, Zambia, collapsed, killing at least 8 miners. Rescue operations have been temporarily suspended due to difficult conditions at the site.

On Sunday, at least eight miners were killed in a gravel mine collapse in Chongwe district, Lusaka province, Zambia. This was reported by the local police, writes AR, reports UNN.

Details

According to police spokesman Ray Hamonga, the accident occurred on Sunday morning after workers had finished loading gravel and the mine suddenly collapsed, burying the truck and workers.

The driver, who was rescued after being partially buried, told police that there were at least nine people at the scene.

Rescuers have already found the bodies of eight people, but the search for other victims continues.

“Our rescue teams are working tirelessly to save those affected by this incident. However, due to the difficult conditions at the scene, rescue operations have been temporarily suspended for today,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

57 miners are underground due to shelling in Donetsk region22.07.24, 11:28 • 59349 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World

