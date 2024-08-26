Mine collapse in Zambia: at least 8 dead

On Sunday, at least eight miners were killed in a gravel mine collapse in Chongwe district, Lusaka province, Zambia. This was reported by the local police, writes AR, reports UNN.

Details

According to police spokesman Ray Hamonga, the accident occurred on Sunday morning after workers had finished loading gravel and the mine suddenly collapsed, burying the truck and workers.

The driver, who was rescued after being partially buried, told police that there were at least nine people at the scene.

Rescuers have already found the bodies of eight people, but the search for other victims continues.

“Our rescue teams are working tirelessly to save those affected by this incident. However, due to the difficult conditions at the scene, rescue operations have been temporarily suspended for today,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

