MFA welcomes UK's decision to impose sanctions on Russian troops using chemical weapons against Ukraine

Ukraine welcomes the decision of the United Kingdom to impose sanctions against the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces and their command for the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

This is yet another confirmation of the fact that the Russian Federation, in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, continues to commit crimes involving the use of hazardous chemicals against the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Ukraine - the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The agency emphasizes that despite the condemnatory reaction of the international community, the Russian Federation continues to grossly violate international law.

Against this background, Russia's intentions to be elected to the Executive Board of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for the period 2025-2027 are particularly cynical

General Staff: Russia's attacks with chemical munitions against the Defense Forces continue, 250 more cases in a month

The Ukrainian ministry emphasized that Russia , which systematically uses chemical weapons on the territory of sovereign states, has no moral right to be a member of the governing bodies of relevant international organizations and influence their impartial and objective work.

Ukraine reaffirms its firm position that the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances is a gross violation of international law, and that states responsible for such actions must be held accountable - summarized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Recall

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against Russia's radiological chemical and biological defense (RCD) forces and their commander for the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine. Restrictions were also imposed on two laboratories involved in the use of chemical weapons.