MFA welcomes UK's decision to impose sanctions on Russian troops using chemical weapons against Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 38228 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100464 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162340 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135351 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141631 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138332 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179886 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111991 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170888 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140076 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139834 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 87611 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107574 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109712 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162340 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179886 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170889 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198312 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187334 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139834 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140076 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145704 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137180 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154135 views
Actual
MFA welcomes UK's decision to impose sanctions on Russian troops using chemical weapons against Ukraine

MFA welcomes UK's decision to impose sanctions on Russian troops using chemical weapons against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44296 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry welcomed the UK's decision to impose sanctions on Russian chemical weapons forces for using chemical weapons in Ukraine. The Ministry emphasized that Russia continues to violate international law by using dangerous chemicals.

Ukraine welcomes the decision of the United Kingdom to impose sanctions against the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces and their command for the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

This is yet another confirmation of the fact that the Russian Federation, in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, continues to commit crimes involving the use of hazardous chemicals against the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Ukraine

- the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. 

The agency emphasizes that despite the condemnatory reaction of the international community, the Russian Federation continues to grossly violate international law.

Against this background, Russia's intentions to be elected to the Executive Board of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for the period 2025-2027 are particularly cynical

General Staff: Russia's attacks with chemical munitions against the Defense Forces continue, 250 more cases in a month08.10.24, 13:37 • 11821 view

The Ukrainian ministry emphasized that Russia , which systematically uses chemical weapons on the territory of sovereign states, has no moral right to be a member of the governing bodies of relevant international organizations and influence their impartial and objective work.

Ukraine reaffirms its firm position that the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances is a gross violation of international law, and that states responsible for such actions must be held accountable

- summarized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. 

Recall

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against Russia's radiological chemical and biological defense (RCD) forces and their commander for the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine. Restrictions were also imposed on two laboratories involved in the use of chemical weapons.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising