Media: “Shahed” caught on a wire on a house in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
In Obukhiv, Kyiv region, a drone caught on a wire on a house, fell and did not explode. At night, Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones, damaging a high-rise building and starting a fire in the forest.
In Obukhiv, Kyiv region, a "shahed" caught on a wire on a house, fell and did not explode. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kozyn life.
"In Obukhiv, a low-flying Shahed hit a wire on a house, fell and did not explode," the news article says.
Recall
On the night of September 3, the Russian army attacked Kyiv region with attack drones, with no hits or casualties. The falling debris caused a forest floor fire in two districts of the region, with minor damage to a high-rise building.