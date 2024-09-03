Media: “Shahed” caught on a wire on a house in Kyiv region

In Obukhiv, Kyiv region, a "shahed" caught on a wire on a house, fell and did not explode. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kozyn life.

"In Obukhiv, a low-flying Shahed hit a wire on a house, fell and did not explode," the news article says.

Recall

On the night of September 3, the Russian army attacked Kyiv region with attack drones, with no hits or casualties. The falling debris caused a forest floor fire in two districts of the region, with minor damage to a high-rise building.