Kyiv region to expand cooperation with French business: Kravchenko provides details

Cooperation with French business was discussed during a meeting between Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, and representatives of the French Embassy in Ukraine and 20 well-known French companies. In particular, Medef International, Alstom, Amarante International, Brifrance, Constructions 3D, DMS Imaging and others, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv RMA.

According to the RMA, the parties discussed increasing investment in the region's economy.

Kyiv region is currently among the top five regions attractive for business. The Russian occupiers have destroyed and damaged more than 700 business entities. But the region is not only repairing the damage caused by the occupation, but also developing and opening new businesses.

The number of new businesses is growing steadily. Today there are more than 220 thousand of them. Kyiv region is among the top three in terms of direct and capital investments.

"I always tell all investors that we are ready to create and are creating the most comfortable conditions for business development, including clear rules of the game and effective anti-corruption measures. Therefore, I suggested that French companies open their branches more actively in the Kyiv region. I guarantee assistance from our side," Kravchenko emphasized.

During the meeting, Deputy Head of Mission of the French Embassy in Ukraine Sébastien Suren noted that France would consistently support Ukraine in its struggle for independence, as well as in post-war reconstruction and economic development. He noted that a number of infrastructure restoration projects are already underway.

The meeting also discussed the greatest needs of the region, as well as projects that can already be implemented in the region during the reconstruction of Kyiv region. In particular, the supply of building materials for the construction of storage facilities, protection of energy infrastructure, special equipment for heat and power plants, installation of energy-efficient street lighting, etc.

"So we will work together to implement and expand the list of specific projects. I thanked the people, business and authorities of France for their help in the fight against the Russian occupier and the restoration of Ukraine," summed up the head of the Kyiv RMA.