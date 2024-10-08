Kyiv region to expand cooperation with French business: Kravchenko provides details

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 35962 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100284 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162062 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135191 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141541 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138287 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179740 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111984 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170766 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139908 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139645 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86779 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107445 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109577 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162062 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179740 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170766 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198191 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187219 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139645 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139908 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145649 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137125 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154089 views
Kyiv region to expand cooperation with French business: Kravchenko provides details

Kyiv region to expand cooperation with French business: Kravchenko provides details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17429 views

The head of the Kyiv RMA met with representatives of the French Embassy and 20 French companies. They discussed increasing investment, rebuilding the region, and implementing joint projects.

Cooperation with French business was discussed during a meeting between Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, and representatives of the French Embassy in Ukraine and 20 well-known French companies. In particular, Medef International, Alstom, Amarante International, Brifrance, Constructions 3D, DMS Imaging and others, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv RMA.

According to the RMA, the parties discussed increasing investment in the region's economy.

Kyiv region is currently among the top five regions attractive for business. The Russian occupiers have destroyed and damaged more than 700 business entities. But the region is not only repairing the damage caused by the occupation, but also developing and opening new businesses.

The number of new businesses is growing steadily. Today there are more than 220 thousand of them. Kyiv region is among the top three in terms of direct and capital investments.

"I always tell all investors that we are ready to create and are creating the most comfortable conditions for business development, including clear rules of the game and effective anti-corruption measures. Therefore, I suggested that French companies open their branches more actively in the Kyiv region. I guarantee assistance from our side," Kravchenko emphasized.

During the meeting, Deputy Head of Mission of the French Embassy in Ukraine Sébastien Suren noted that France would consistently support Ukraine in its struggle for independence, as well as in post-war reconstruction and economic development. He noted that a number of infrastructure restoration projects are already underway.

The meeting also discussed the greatest needs of the region, as well as projects that can already be implemented in the region during the reconstruction of Kyiv region. In particular, the supply of building materials for the construction of storage facilities, protection of energy infrastructure, special equipment for heat and power plants, installation of energy-efficient street lighting, etc.

"So we will work together to implement and expand the list of specific projects. I thanked the people, business and authorities of France for their help in the fight against the Russian occupier and the restoration of Ukraine," summed up the head of the Kyiv RMA.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyKyiv region
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

