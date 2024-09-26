Kyiv region suffered a massive UAV attack: no hits and no casualties, debris fell in three districts

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 74948 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104462 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168535 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138686 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143604 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139225 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182850 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112097 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173333 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104761 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100842 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110545 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112676 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 53048 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59682 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168535 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182850 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173333 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200704 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189604 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142215 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142230 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146921 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138325 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155183 views
Kyiv region suffered a massive UAV attack: no hits and no casualties, debris fell in three districts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17262 views

At night, Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with attack UAVs. Air defense forces shot down the enemy targets, avoiding hits and casualties. Debris caused fires in three districts.

On the night of September 26, the Russian army once again attacked Kyiv region with attack drones . Air defense forces shot down enemy UAVs. There were no hits or casualties. The fall of the wreckage was recorded in three districts of the region, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the RMA, said on Thursday, according to UNN

According to Kravchenko, at night the enemy massively attacked Kyiv region with attack drones. The attack lasted for 8 hours.  Air defense forces were actively working in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. 

There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. There were no casualties. In three districts of the region, as a result of the fall of the wreckage of downed enemy targets, forest flooring and grass flooring caught fire. The fires are localized. In one of the settlements, as a result of the fall of the wreckage of the downed targets, the windows in one of the apartments of a multi-storey building were damaged

- wrote Kravchenko.

Operational groups continue their work to identify and eliminate the consequences of the night attack.

Ukrainian defense forces shot down 66 out of 78 “Shahed” and 4 out of 6 enemy missiles26.09.24, 09:09 • 16681 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarKyiv region
kyivKyiv

