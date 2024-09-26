Kyiv region suffered a massive UAV attack: no hits and no casualties, debris fell in three districts

On the night of September 26, the Russian army once again attacked Kyiv region with attack drones . Air defense forces shot down enemy UAVs. There were no hits or casualties. The fall of the wreckage was recorded in three districts of the region, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the RMA, said on Thursday, according to UNN.

According to Kravchenko, at night the enemy massively attacked Kyiv region with attack drones. The attack lasted for 8 hours. Air defense forces were actively working in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed.

There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. There were no casualties. In three districts of the region, as a result of the fall of the wreckage of downed enemy targets, forest flooring and grass flooring caught fire. The fires are localized. In one of the settlements, as a result of the fall of the wreckage of the downed targets, the windows in one of the apartments of a multi-storey building were damaged - wrote Kravchenko.

Operational groups continue their work to identify and eliminate the consequences of the night attack.

Ukrainian defense forces shot down 66 out of 78 “Shahed” and 4 out of 6 enemy missiles