Kharkiv region: Russians shelled Kharkiv at night and damaged a house, killed a woman in Kupyansk in the morning

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Kharkiv region: Russians shelled Kharkiv at night and damaged a house, killed a woman in Kupyansk in the morning

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16489 views

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv at night and Kupyansk in the morning, where a woman was killed. During the day, 4 districts of the region were shelled, 7 people were wounded, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv at night, and Kupyansk this morning, leaving one dead. The day before, the enemy shelled 4 districts of the region, in three of them 7 people were injured, said on Monday the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syniehubov, enemy shelling was recorded:

- September 2, 06:15, the town of Kupyansk. A residential building was damaged as a result of hostile shelling, a 65-year-old woman died.

- 01:07, Kharkiv, Kyivskyi district. As a result of the impact, the roof burned, 1 private house was damaged and a brick fence was destroyed.

- 20:05, Chuhuiv district, Rubizhne village. As a result of the shelling 3 private houses were burning.

- 18:17, Kharkiv district, the village of Ruski Tyshky. The shelling destroyed a house of 60 square meters and 4 outbuildings.

- 17:50, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village. The shelling destroyed a private house, two outbuildings and a garage.

- 13:35, Chuhuiv district, Eskhar village. As a result of the shelling, grass, reeds, branches and trees burned on the area of 2 hectares.

- 12:35, Kupyansk district, Podoly village. A household building was burning as a result of the shelling.

- 11:26, Kharkiv district, the town of Liubotyn. 3 people were injured.

- 09:30, Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. The roof of the house was burning as a result of the shelling. A 78-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were injured.

- Around 8:00, Bohodukhiv district, Stary Merchyk village. Shelling of an infrastructure facility. 2 people were injured.

Number of injured as a result of Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv increased to 50, including 7 children02.09.24, 09:26 • 16503 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

