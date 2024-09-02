Kharkiv region: Russians shelled Kharkiv at night and damaged a house, killed a woman in Kupyansk in the morning

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv at night, and Kupyansk this morning, leaving one dead. The day before, the enemy shelled 4 districts of the region, in three of them 7 people were injured, said on Monday the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syniehubov, enemy shelling was recorded:

- September 2, 06:15, the town of Kupyansk. A residential building was damaged as a result of hostile shelling, a 65-year-old woman died.

- 01:07, Kharkiv, Kyivskyi district. As a result of the impact, the roof burned, 1 private house was damaged and a brick fence was destroyed.

- 20:05, Chuhuiv district, Rubizhne village. As a result of the shelling 3 private houses were burning.

- 18:17, Kharkiv district, the village of Ruski Tyshky. The shelling destroyed a house of 60 square meters and 4 outbuildings.

- 17:50, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village. The shelling destroyed a private house, two outbuildings and a garage.

- 13:35, Chuhuiv district, Eskhar village. As a result of the shelling, grass, reeds, branches and trees burned on the area of 2 hectares.

- 12:35, Kupyansk district, Podoly village. A household building was burning as a result of the shelling.

- 11:26, Kharkiv district, the town of Liubotyn. 3 people were injured.

- 09:30, Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. The roof of the house was burning as a result of the shelling. A 78-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were injured.

- Around 8:00, Bohodukhiv district, Stary Merchyk village. Shelling of an infrastructure facility. 2 people were injured.

Number of injured as a result of Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv increased to 50, including 7 children