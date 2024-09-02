Kharkiv region: Russians shelled Kharkiv at night and damaged a house, killed a woman in Kupyansk in the morning
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv at night and Kupyansk in the morning, where a woman was killed. During the day, 4 districts of the region were shelled, 7 people were wounded, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv at night, and Kupyansk this morning, leaving one dead. The day before, the enemy shelled 4 districts of the region, in three of them 7 people were injured, said on Monday the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
Details
According to Syniehubov, enemy shelling was recorded:
- September 2, 06:15, the town of Kupyansk. A residential building was damaged as a result of hostile shelling, a 65-year-old woman died.
- 01:07, Kharkiv, Kyivskyi district. As a result of the impact, the roof burned, 1 private house was damaged and a brick fence was destroyed.
- 20:05, Chuhuiv district, Rubizhne village. As a result of the shelling 3 private houses were burning.
- 18:17, Kharkiv district, the village of Ruski Tyshky. The shelling destroyed a house of 60 square meters and 4 outbuildings.
- 17:50, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village. The shelling destroyed a private house, two outbuildings and a garage.
- 13:35, Chuhuiv district, Eskhar village. As a result of the shelling, grass, reeds, branches and trees burned on the area of 2 hectares.
- 12:35, Kupyansk district, Podoly village. A household building was burning as a result of the shelling.
- 11:26, Kharkiv district, the town of Liubotyn. 3 people were injured.
- 09:30, Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. The roof of the house was burning as a result of the shelling. A 78-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were injured.
- Around 8:00, Bohodukhiv district, Stary Merchyk village. Shelling of an infrastructure facility. 2 people were injured.
