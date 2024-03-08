$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Kharkiv 22-year-old pawnbroker detained with psychotropics worth almost UAH 100 thousand

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29404 views

A young man who illegally stored and intended to sell psychotropic drugs, including PVP, worth almost UAH 100,000, was detained in Kharkiv.

Kharkiv 22-year-old pawnbroker detained with psychotropics worth almost UAH 100 thousand

In Kharkiv, a 22-year-old pawnbroker was detained for storing psychotropic drugs worth almost UAH 100,000 at his home.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators of the Sloboda District Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv report the detention of a 22-year-old man suspected of illegal sale, purchase and storage with intent to sell psychotropic substances.

According to the investigation, the young man purchased the psychotropic substance PVP with the intention of further distributing it in the city.

During the search, various types of psychotropic drugs, as well as electronic scales and special equipment were seized from the detainee's apartment. These substances have now been sent for examination.

The value of the seized psychotropics is estimated at almost 100 thousand hryvnias.

Add

The Kharkiv resident was detained under Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine, and the issue of applying a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided.

The police continue the investigation to establish all the circumstances of the crime and identify the persons involved in its commission.

21.08.23, 14:50

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Kharkiv
