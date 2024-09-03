Increase in spending for the Defense Forces by almost UAH 500 billion: the Ministry of Finance told where the funds will be allocated

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122730 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126276 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206624 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157833 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155324 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143956 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202605 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112536 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190829 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105160 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 79656 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 53039 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 101579 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 89365 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 37112 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 206624 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 202605 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 190829 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217423 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205323 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 15127 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 35331 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151933 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151085 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155083 views
Increase in spending for the Defense Forces by almost UAH 500 billion: the Ministry of Finance told where the funds will be allocated

Increase in spending for the Defense Forces by almost UAH 500 billion: the Ministry of Finance told where the funds will be allocated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29796 views

The Verkhovna Rada supported a bill to increase defense spending by UAH 495.3 billion in 2024. The funds will be distributed among the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the GUR, the SBU, and other law enforcement agencies.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis the government's draft law that provides for an increase in the state budget by almost UAH 500 billion in 2024.

The Ministry of Finance told where the funds are planned to be allocated, UNN reports .

Details

Today, on September 3, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported amendments to the state budget for 2024 to increase spending on the security and defense sector by UAH 495.3 billion. At the same time, the draft law on amendments to the Tax Code, which is systematically linked to the amendments to the state budget, was sent back for a second reading

- the message says. 

It is noted that almost UAH 500 billion is planned to be divided between:

The Ministry of Defense - UAH 355.6 billion;

MIA - UAH 108.1 billion, (in particular: National Police - UAH 15.2 billion; State Border Guard Service - UAH 41.9 billion; National Guard - UAH 48.2 billion; SES - UAH 2.8 billion);

UAH 18 billion for the State Special Transport Service;

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine - UAH 7.5 billion;

The SBU - UAH 5.1 billion;

Foreign intelligence services - UAH 0.5 billion;

State Special Communications - UAH 0.3 billion;

The State Protection Department of Ukraine - UAH 0.1 billion.

These funds are planned to be raised by increasing the revenues of the general fund of the state budget by UAH 120.8 billion; reducing expenditures on servicing and repaying the state debt (UAH 115.4 billion); increasing the plan for placing domestic government bonds by UAH 216 billion; and reducing a number of expenditures in the general and special funds of the state budget by UAH 10.6 billion.

Recall

Today, on September 3, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the government's draft lawthat provides for a UAH 500 billion increase in the state budget in 2024.

Also today, the Rada failed to pass a bill to increase taxes by UAH 30 billion in the first reading with 224 votes in favor and 226 votes against. The document was sent back for a repeated first reading. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

