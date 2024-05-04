In Ukraine, Lvivdiprokomunbud was sold at auction 59 times more expensive than the starting price

The State Property Fund of Ukraine held a successful auction for the sale of the Lviv State Institute for Municipal Construction Design "Lvivdiprokomunbud" - the price rose from the starting price of UAH 255.2 thousand to UAH 15 million. This was announced by the head of the SPFU Vitaliy Koval, UNN reports .

Details

He noted that the starting price of the property increased almost 59 times, and 7 bidders competed for the lot at the online auction. The winner of the auction was Lvivska Varta LLC. The company will have to pay over UAH 18 million (including VAT) for the Lvivdiprokomunbud's EMC.

The object of privatization is located in the industrial zone of Lviv, which is actively developing and building up.

The new owner will receive real estate (non-residential premises, a garage, etc.) and 2 vehicles.

The asset also includes 39 items of movable property. In particular, computer and office equipment, furniture and inventory.

An additional advantage of the asset is the absence of accounts payable.

This is the second auction for the sale of this facility - the first auction was held on April 10, but the auction was recognized as a failure. Both of the winners were disqualified because they refused to sign the sale protocol.

