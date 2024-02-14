In Kharkiv, due to constant missile attacks by Russia, the ceiling in the subway began to leak: what is known

The ceiling in the subway at Sportivnaya station in Kharkiv started leaking due to repeated multiple rocket hits. Repair work is underway, there is no threat of flooding of the station and the safety of passenger transportation. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv subway, writes UNN .

Due to the constant rocket attacks on Kharkiv, landslides are occurring in the city, and due to the fact that there have been numerous rocket hits in the immediate vicinity of the Sportyvna metro station, there has been a slight leak from the ceiling of the station - reads a post on social media.

Details

As noted, last week the subway staff began work to repair the leak. To date, the work continues. They require a considerable amount of time and can be performed only at night, the subway's press service said.

"This leak does not pose a threat to the flooding of the station and the safety of passenger transportation," the subway noted.

It was also reminded that the central interstation pedestrian crossing from Sportyvna station to Metrobudivnykiv station is closed for passenger use due to repair work. The transition between stations is carried out through the side pedestrian crossing.