In Kharkiv, due to constant missile attacks by Russia, the ceiling in the subway began to leak: what is known

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 64315 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116630 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121822 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163880 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164816 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266852 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176726 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166813 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148591 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237117 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 84622 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 62246 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 98061 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 59325 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 40530 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266852 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237117 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222474 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247935 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234133 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116630 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100084 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100537 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117070 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117730 views
In Kharkiv, due to constant missile attacks by Russia, the ceiling in the subway began to leak: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26061 views

Due to constant rocket attacks from Russia, repairs are underway at Kharkiv's Sportyvna metro station to fix a leaking ceiling.

The ceiling in the subway at Sportivnaya station in Kharkiv started leaking due to repeated multiple rocket hits. Repair work is underway, there is no threat of flooding of the station and the safety of passenger transportation. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv subway, writes UNN .

Due to the constant rocket attacks on Kharkiv, landslides are occurring in the city, and due to the fact that there have been numerous rocket hits in the immediate vicinity of the Sportyvna metro station, there has been a slight leak from the ceiling of the station

- reads a post on social media.

Details 

As noted, last week the subway staff began work to repair the leak. To date, the work continues. They require a considerable amount of time and can be performed only at night, the subway's press service said. 

"This leak does not pose a threat to the flooding of the station and the safety of passenger transportation," the subway noted. 

It was also reminded that the central interstation pedestrian crossing from Sportyvna station to Metrobudivnykiv station is closed for passenger use due to repair work. The transition between stations is carried out through the side pedestrian crossing.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
kharkivKharkiv

