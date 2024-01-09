In Brazil, a tourist bus collides with a truck - 25 dead

25 people were killed in a collision between a tourist bus and a truck in the state of Bahia, in northeastern Brazil. This is reported by local media, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, five more people were injured. It is noted that the tragedy occurred 250 kilometers from the main city of Bahia in El Salvador.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown.

Firefighters noted that the bodies of the victims were handed over to the police for identification.

The mayor's office of Jacobina, a town close to the crash, announced three days of official mourning on Monday and is preparing a "collective wake" for the victims.

Accident involving fifty cars in rf: accident on the M-11 highway