Head of district court in Dnipropetrovs'k region Burhan exposed on bribery was served suspicion notice - NABU

The head of the Verkhnodniprovsky court of Dnipropetrovs'k region, Serhiy Burhan, and his accomplice were served with a notice of suspicion of receiving a $2,500 bribe for lifting the seizure of property seized in a criminal proceeding. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and its own sources.

Details

"The NABU and the SAPO served the head of the district court of Dnipropetrovs'k region and his accomplice with a notice of suspicion of receiving USD 2.5 thousand in unlawful benefit. Qualification of the suspects' actions: Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (bribery in a particularly large amount or by an official who holds a particularly responsible position - ed.

It is noted that, according to the investigation, the judge asked for money through an intermediary for a decision in favor of the citizen - the cancellation of the seizure of property that was seized in criminal proceedings. After receiving the illegal benefit, he made the promised decision.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is the head of the Verkhnodniprovsky court of Dnipropetrovs'k region, Serhiy Burhan.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of eight to twelve years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property.

