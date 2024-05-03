Fraudsters selling fictitious cats and puppies exposed in Kharkiv region

The suspects published ads for the sale of pets, communicated with customers, asked for an advance payment, and disappeared after receiving the money. This was reported by UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.

Under the supervision of the Kharkiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region

Kharkiv residents - a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy - were served a notice of suspicion of fraud. The investigation established that in early November 2023, the offenders began publishing ads for the sale of cats and puppies of various breeds that they did not actually own.

On average, the dealers announced the price for an animal in the amount of 10 to 15 thousand hryvnias, but when communicating with customers, the suspects asked for an advance payment in the amount of 1 to 2 thousand hryvnias.

Gullible citizens sent money, and then the guy and girl never got in touch again. Currently, at least 10 episodes of criminal activity are known.

The investigation is ongoing, and all victims who were defrauded by the suspects are being identified. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided.

