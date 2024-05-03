ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91868 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109426 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152183 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156043 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252051 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174536 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165736 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148383 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226781 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Fraudsters selling fictitious cats and puppies exposed in Kharkiv region

Fraudsters selling fictitious cats and puppies exposed in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14798 views

The Kharkiv residents, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, were suspected of fraud for posting ads for the sale of non-existent cats and puppies, demanding an advance payment and disappearing after receiving the money.

The suspects published ads for the sale of pets, communicated with customers, asked for an advance payment, and disappeared after receiving the money. This was reported by UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Under the supervision of the Kharkiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region

Kharkiv residents - a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy - were served a notice of suspicion  of fraud. The investigation established that in early November 2023, the offenders began publishing ads for the sale of cats and puppies of various breeds that they did not actually own.

Image

On average, the dealers announced the price for an animal in the amount of 10 to 15 thousand hryvnias, but when communicating with customers, the suspects asked for an advance payment in the amount of 1 to 2 thousand hryvnias.

Image

Gullible citizens sent money, and then the guy and girl never got in touch again. Currently, at least 10 episodes of criminal activity are known.

Image

The investigation is ongoing, and all victims who were defrauded by the suspects are being identified. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided.

Recall

UNN reported that a fraudulent scheme with passenger transportation to the occupied territories was uncovered in Kharkiv .

He stole over UAH 36 million: investigation completed against former head of Kharkiv aircraft plant

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
kharkivKharkiv

