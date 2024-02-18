France plans to supply Ukraine with the latest kamikaze drones in the coming weeks

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91834 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109419 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152177 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156037 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252041 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174536 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165736 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148383 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226778 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39213 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73527 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41600 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34555 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67086 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252043 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226778 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212746 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238461 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225186 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91834 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67086 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73527 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113268 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114153 views
France plans to supply Ukraine with the latest kamikaze drones in the coming weeks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32352 views

France plans to deliver experimental kamikaze drones to Ukraine in the coming weeks to help the country in the Russian war.

 France plans to supply Ukraine in the coming weeks with a new generation of kamikaze drones, which are at the experimental stage. This was announced by French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche, reports UNN.

The first example concerns the development of a new generation of kamikaze drones. This project, which I started immediately after my appointment, is at the experimental stage. Ukraine will be among the first beneficiaries of these drones in the coming weeks. It also provides an opportunity to conduct combat tests of the new generation of equipment. And this is where our interests coincide

- Lecornu said.

He also revealed that France has managed to increase support by tripling its monthly supply of shells to Ukraine, which now produces 3,000 per month.

"However, this volume remains very insufficient," Lecornu added.

Supplement

In a bilateral security agreement signed by Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Zelensky, France pledges "up to €3 billion" in additional military aid to Ukraine in 2024.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

