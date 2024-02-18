France plans to supply Ukraine with the latest kamikaze drones in the coming weeks

France plans to supply Ukraine in the coming weeks with a new generation of kamikaze drones, which are at the experimental stage. This was announced by French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche, reports UNN.

The first example concerns the development of a new generation of kamikaze drones. This project, which I started immediately after my appointment, is at the experimental stage. Ukraine will be among the first beneficiaries of these drones in the coming weeks. It also provides an opportunity to conduct combat tests of the new generation of equipment. And this is where our interests coincide - Lecornu said.

He also revealed that France has managed to increase support by tripling its monthly supply of shells to Ukraine, which now produces 3,000 per month.

"However, this volume remains very insufficient," Lecornu added.

In a bilateral security agreement signed by Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Zelensky, France pledges "up to €3 billion" in additional military aid to Ukraine in 2024.