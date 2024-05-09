Fight against "black grain": Parliament adopted two draft laws

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70949 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105139 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148131 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152360 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248906 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173786 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165094 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148271 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225109 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102181 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41765 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 36550 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 54872 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48747 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248906 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225109 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211288 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237074 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223938 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70949 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48747 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 54872 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112623 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113546 views
Fight against "black grain": Parliament adopted two draft laws

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33040 views

The Parliament passed bills aimed at combating the export of "black grain" and the non-return of foreign exchange earnings.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading bills #10168-2 and #10169-2 aimed at combating "black grain" and non-return of foreign exchange earnings, UNN reports citing reports from the deputy corps.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading the draft law No. 10168-2, which will amend the Tax Code on foreign economic operations for the export of certain goods. In favor - 236. Ibid: the second reading of the draft law No. 10169-2 on amendments to the Customs Code was adopted. Vote in favor - 235," wrote MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

At the same time, the MP pointed out that "during the consideration of amendments to the second reading, we managed to correct the crazy norms a little bit.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak pointed out that "they adopted the normal amendment No. 33 instead. That is, they then supported the normal version." He also said that "fines for failure to submit CFC reports were canceled until the end of martial law.

According to the explanatory memorandum, both draft laws propose to introduce mechanisms that minimize the possibility of abuse in the export of agricultural products, which ensures greater foreign exchange earnings for the state and affects the stability of the national currency.

As reported in the relevant committee, draft law No. 10168-2 authorizes the Cabinet of Ministers to introduce an export security regime for certain types of goods (mainly agricultural products under certain codes of the Ukrainian Classification of Goods for Foreign Economic Activity), which has the following features:

  • in case the Cabinet of Ministers introduces the export security regime, the export of such goods by foreign economic operators that are not VAT payers is prohibited; 
  • it is prohibited to export such goods at prices lower than the minimum permissible export prices (prices will be determined by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food in accordance with the procedure established by the Cabinet of Ministers);
  • before exporting such goods, the taxpayer must register a tax invoice at the rates:
  1. 0% - taxpayers whose amount of unreturned foreign currency earnings does not exceed 20% (the procedure for calculating this indicator will be determined by the CMU); 
  2. 14 or 20% (at the rate for domestic supply of the relevant goods) - all other taxpayers. Such taxpayers will be able to adjust the VAT rate to 0% only after the tax authorities receive information from the bank on the completion of settlements under the relevant export transaction.

Draft Law No. 10169-2, as reported by the Tax Committee  , provides for the following peculiarities of customs clearance of certain types of agricultural products during the period of the export security regime introduced by the government:

  • when declaring agricultural products (according to the codes defined in the draft Law No. 10168-2), the customs declaration must include information on the tax invoice drawn up by the declarant. Such a customs declaration must contain information on only one product and the details of one relevant tax invoice;
  • the invoice value of the declared goods cannot be lower than the value of these goods calculated in accordance with the minimum permissible export prices;
  • it is not allowed to submit one additional declaration to several periodic or simplified customs declarations for such goods;
  • in the last additional declaration to the relevant periodic or simplified declaration, the declarant indicates the completion of the movement of goods under such periodic or simplified customs declaration;
  • Upon completion of customs clearance of agricultural exports, the State Customs Service will provide information from customs declarations to the State Tax Service.

The European Business Association (EBA) has expressed its comments on the draft laws, statingthat they are "likely to create corruption risks due to the possible establishment of a manual regime for regulating agricultural exports." Attention is drawn to the provisions on the possibility of blocking export tax invoices and the procedure for setting minimum export prices.

Julia Shramko

EconomyAgronomy news

