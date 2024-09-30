Families of Ukrainian prisoners of war to participate in action in Strasbourg - Kravchuk

Tomorrow, an action with the participation of families of Ukrainian prisoners of war will be held in Strasbourg. This was reported by the deputy head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, Yevhenia Kravchuk, during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

"Tomorrow morning, at 9:00 a.m. Kyiv time, we will hold a joint action with the families of the captured soldiers. This is definitely a signal to other countries to put pressure on Russia. Because it is not Ukraine that does not want to return its prisoners. We submit absolutely all the lists. It is Russia that is slowing down (this process - ed.)," Kravchuk said.

She emphasized that public pressure is important.

"Public pressure is important, but first of all, we need to understand who we are putting pressure on. It is the Russian Federation that does not want to return the prisoners, or it is the Russian Federation that is returning them very slowly," Kravchuk said.

Addendum

0] The agenda of the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe includes such issues as new mechanisms for the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, the genocidal policy of the Russian Federation, steps to establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine, and the work of the Register of Damages.