Families of Ukrainian prisoners of war to participate in action in Strasbourg - Kravchuk

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 70026 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103818 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167537 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138116 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143308 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139116 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182451 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172970 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104749 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100449 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110127 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112229 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50092 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 56655 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167537 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182451 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172970 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200349 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189264 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141969 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142007 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146713 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138127 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155000 views
Families of Ukrainian prisoners of war to participate in action in Strasbourg - Kravchuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17542 views

Tomorrow in Strasbourg, an action will be held with the participation of families of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The goal is to put pressure on Russia to speed up the process of returning prisoners, which it is slowing down.

Tomorrow, an action with the participation of families of Ukrainian prisoners of war will be held in Strasbourg. This was reported by the deputy head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, Yevhenia Kravchuk, during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

"Tomorrow morning, at 9:00 a.m. Kyiv time, we will hold a joint action with the families of the captured soldiers. This is definitely a signal to other countries to put pressure on Russia. Because it is not Ukraine that does not want to return its prisoners. We submit absolutely all the lists. It is Russia that is slowing down (this process - ed.)," Kravchuk said.

She emphasized that public pressure is important.

"Public pressure is important, but first of all, we need to understand who we are putting pressure on. It is the Russian Federation that does not want to return the prisoners, or it is the Russian Federation that is returning them very slowly," Kravchuk said.

Addendum

0] The agenda of the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe includes such issues as new mechanisms for the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, the genocidal policy of the Russian Federation, steps to establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine, and the work of the Register of Damages. 

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
ukraineUkraine

