Explosives are being searched for in the Rivne RSA and regional council building, employees are being evacuated

The head of the Rivne regional military administration, Oleksandr Koval, said that an anonymous report had been received about the mining of the RSA building and the regional council, UNN reports.

"We have received another anonymous report of a bomb threat to the Rivne RSA and the regional council. According to the protocol, we are evacuating employees. Special services will inspect the premises," Koval wrote on Telegram.

The head of the RMA promised to report the results of the inspection later.

"Mining" of Rivne RSA: no explosives found