Explosives are being searched for in the Rivne RSA and regional council building, employees are being evacuated

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70708 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105097 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148090 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152323 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248877 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173779 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165088 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148270 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225097 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102144 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41623 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 36405 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54705 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48597 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248879 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225097 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211275 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237064 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223928 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70721 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48597 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54705 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112617 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113540 views
Explosives are being searched for in the Rivne RSA and regional council building, employees are being evacuated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21071 views

An anonymous bomb threat to the Rivne regional administration and regional council led to the evacuation and inspection of the buildings by the security services.

The head of the Rivne regional military administration, Oleksandr Koval, said that an anonymous report had been received about the mining of the RSA building and the regional council, UNN reports.

"We have received another anonymous report of a bomb threat to the Rivne RSA and the regional council. According to the protocol, we are evacuating employees. Special services will inspect the premises," Koval wrote on Telegram.

The head of the RMA promised to report the results of the inspection later.

"Mining" of Rivne RSA: no explosives found28.03.24, 15:30 • 21227 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
