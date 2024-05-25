Explosion on the outskirts of Chernihiv: no civilian casualties or damage to infrastructure reported
Kyiv • UNN
After the explosion on the northern outskirts of Chernihiv, no casualties or damage to infrastructure were reported.
No civilian casualties or damage to infrastructure were reported after an explosion on the northern outskirts of Chernihiv, the head of the Chernihiv city military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, said on Saturday, UNN reports.
There were no casualties among the city's residents and no damage to infrastructure
Explosion approximately on the northern outskirts of Chernihiv - CMA25.05.24, 14:09 • 32959 views