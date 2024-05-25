Explosion on the outskirts of Chernihiv: no civilian casualties or damage to infrastructure reported

No civilian casualties or damage to infrastructure were reported after an explosion on the northern outskirts of Chernihiv, the head of the Chernihiv city military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, said on Saturday, UNN reports.

There were no casualties among the city's residents and no damage to infrastructure - Bryzhynsky wrote on Telegram.

Explosion approximately on the northern outskirts of Chernihiv - CMA