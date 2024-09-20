Ex-commander of military unit in Dnipropetrovs'k region suspected of purchasing low-quality clothing worth UAH 200 million

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion to the commander of a military unit in the Dnipro region and the head of a private enterprise of organizing the purchase of low-quality clothing for military personnel for UAH 200 million. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

The SBI said that the head of the unit entered into an agreement with a private enterprise to purchase military clothing. The examination showed that the company was engaged in reselling low-quality products. Without checking this, the commander signed the contract without a tender and with an advance payment of 30% of the total contract value.

After the prepayment, the military unit received only a part of the quality clothing, and almost UAH 150 million worth of clothing was delivered that did not meet any quality standards and put the defenders in danger. The unit's leadership, realizing the risks, signed the necessary documents and made full payment for the low-quality goods.

During the searches, cash was seized from the military and the businessman. The commander was served a notice of suspicion of negligence in service, if it caused grave consequences, committed under martial law or in a combat situation (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years.

The director of a private enterprise is suspected of fraud committed under martial law on an especially large scale (Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention for the suspects is being decided.

In August, Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to supply more than 17 tons of low-quality fuel - Defense Ministry