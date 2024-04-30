Czech leaders call for EU enlargement as a "geostrategic necessity"

Twenty years after joining the EU, the Czech Republic has called for a new round of enlargement. It is a "geostrategic necessity," Czech President Petr Pavel said at a European conference in Prague, which was also attended by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, UNN reports with reference to tagesschau.

"If we leave the Western Balkan states, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia at the door for too long, we will hand them over to players like Russia, who are not at all friendly to Europeans and Europe," warned former NATO General Pavel.

"These countries want to belong to the West," Czech Prime Minister Peter Fiala said.

"Let's give them this chance and take advantage of the opportunities offered by the expansion," the liberal-conservative politician demanded.

At the same time, Pavel called on the candidate countries to seriously prepare for the upcoming accession. The Czech Republic could help with its experience. At the same time, the president of the country called for EU reforms. You have to ask yourself if Europe can be better, the answer is: "definitely yes," he said.

