Contributing to the Victory: registration for the third RUN 4 VICTORY charity marathon has started

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Contributing to the Victory: registration for the third RUN 4 VICTORY charity marathon has started

Contributing to the Victory: registration for the third RUN 4 VICTORY charity marathon has started

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13421 views

On September 15, Cherkasy will host the third RUN 4 VICTORY charity marathon. The funds raised will be used to support the 118th Brigade of the Theater of Operations, and participants will be able to choose a distance from 2 to 21 km.

Registration for the third charity marathon within the RUN 4 VICTORY Race League has begun, UNN reports.

Details

The marathon will take place on September 15 in Cherkasy. All the funds raised will be used to support the local 118th Brigade of the Anti-Terrorist Operation. The race is organized by the Kharakter sports community and the MHP Community Charitable Foundation. The race is sponsored by the international company MHP and the MHP Central Hub.

The event is organized with the support of Cherkasy RMA, the regional council and the city council. Each participant will be able to choose a distance of 2, 5, 10 or 21 km. Children will be able to run 200, 400 or 800 meters.

To register, you need to make a voluntary donation. You can also join the marathon online. The last day of registration is September 11.

We support the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a daily basis. We donate, send equipment, cars, and food. We unite with our colleagues from MHP, with communities and do many good deeds. I am very enthusiastic about organizing the third event of the RUN 4 VICTORY Race League, which will be held in Cherkasy, the city where our agricultural enterprise has its office. I am confident that many people will join this initiative as it is another opportunity to contribute to the Victory,

- said Oleksandr Voskoboynik, Director of MHP-Urozhay.

For the first time, the marathon will feature an inclusive course. Participants with musculoskeletal disorders and amputations will be able to cover the 2 km course.

This time, we will raise funds for the needs of the local 118th Brigade of the Anti-Terrorist Operation. The people of Cherkasy and beyond are well aware of its soldiers who are defending our country in the hottest spots. So I urge everyone to join us on September 15 and run or even walk the distance. There are no losers in our races, everyone is a winner! Everyone is a single organism that supports and gives strength to the defenders to fight! This is an opportunity to win over yourself and demonstrate the power and character of Ukrainians!

- Voskoboynik added.

Combatants, servicemen of the Armed Forces and the Military-Terrorist Organization, and veterans can also run any distance of the offline race. To do this, you need to send a request to the Facebook page of the race organizers.

Races are an opportunity to help our army, first of all. It's also an opportunity to see friends and colleagues and get emotions that no other sport can provide,

- emphasized Tatiana Neradko, a specialist of the land department of MHP-Urozhay.

Tetiana has been running for over a year. Thanks to her training, she has lost more than 20 kg and her health has improved significantly.

I started running spontaneously. When I was at school and had to run cross-country, it was hard. I was taught from childhood that I couldn't do it. So I decided to prove to myself that I could do more than just squat or do abs. And I liked it. First of all, it's healthy, and secondly, it gives me a boost of energy for the whole day,

- says Tetiana.

The woman started running at a distance of 1 km. At first it was unusual, she admits, because her body was not used to this type of exercise. Over time, she gradually increased the distance.

I wanted to show that I could do more. I ran 5 kilometers in 30 minutes - it was an achievement for me. My longest distance was 7 kilometers. The support of my family helped. They have always been there for me when I was feeling down. Now I train about four times a week. If I miss a class, it's already stressful for me

- Neradko says.

Regular jogging has had a positive impact on Tetiana's life. After training, she feels more energetic and full of energy. Previously, she suffered from hypertension and took blood pressure pills. She also took anti-anxiety medication because she often felt anxious.

Now I have forgotten about pills. My digestion has also improved. I used to have stomach problems, but now everything is fine. So I advise everyone who hasn't done sports yet to start,

- she emphasized.

RUN 4 VICTORY races have already taken place in Ternopil and Vinnytsia. In addition to Cherkasy, the marathon is planned to be held in Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region, in the fall. For reference, MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.

The geography of the Foundation's activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

