Contributing to the Victory: registration for the third RUN 4 VICTORY charity marathon has started

Registration for the third charity marathon within the RUN 4 VICTORY Race League has begun, UNN reports.

Details

The marathon will take place on September 15 in Cherkasy. All the funds raised will be used to support the local 118th Brigade of the Anti-Terrorist Operation. The race is organized by the Kharakter sports community and the MHP Community Charitable Foundation. The race is sponsored by the international company MHP and the MHP Central Hub.

The event is organized with the support of Cherkasy RMA, the regional council and the city council. Each participant will be able to choose a distance of 2, 5, 10 or 21 km. Children will be able to run 200, 400 or 800 meters.

To register, you need to make a voluntary donation. You can also join the marathon online. The last day of registration is September 11.

We support the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a daily basis. We donate, send equipment, cars, and food. We unite with our colleagues from MHP, with communities and do many good deeds. I am very enthusiastic about organizing the third event of the RUN 4 VICTORY Race League, which will be held in Cherkasy, the city where our agricultural enterprise has its office. I am confident that many people will join this initiative as it is another opportunity to contribute to the Victory, - said Oleksandr Voskoboynik, Director of MHP-Urozhay.

For the first time, the marathon will feature an inclusive course. Participants with musculoskeletal disorders and amputations will be able to cover the 2 km course.

This time, we will raise funds for the needs of the local 118th Brigade of the Anti-Terrorist Operation. The people of Cherkasy and beyond are well aware of its soldiers who are defending our country in the hottest spots. So I urge everyone to join us on September 15 and run or even walk the distance. There are no losers in our races, everyone is a winner! Everyone is a single organism that supports and gives strength to the defenders to fight! This is an opportunity to win over yourself and demonstrate the power and character of Ukrainians! - Voskoboynik added.

Combatants, servicemen of the Armed Forces and the Military-Terrorist Organization, and veterans can also run any distance of the offline race. To do this, you need to send a request to the Facebook page of the race organizers.

Races are an opportunity to help our army, first of all. It's also an opportunity to see friends and colleagues and get emotions that no other sport can provide, - emphasized Tatiana Neradko, a specialist of the land department of MHP-Urozhay.

Tetiana has been running for over a year. Thanks to her training, she has lost more than 20 kg and her health has improved significantly.

I started running spontaneously. When I was at school and had to run cross-country, it was hard. I was taught from childhood that I couldn't do it. So I decided to prove to myself that I could do more than just squat or do abs. And I liked it. First of all, it's healthy, and secondly, it gives me a boost of energy for the whole day, - says Tetiana.

The woman started running at a distance of 1 km. At first it was unusual, she admits, because her body was not used to this type of exercise. Over time, she gradually increased the distance.

I wanted to show that I could do more. I ran 5 kilometers in 30 minutes - it was an achievement for me. My longest distance was 7 kilometers. The support of my family helped. They have always been there for me when I was feeling down. Now I train about four times a week. If I miss a class, it's already stressful for me - Neradko says.

Regular jogging has had a positive impact on Tetiana's life. After training, she feels more energetic and full of energy. Previously, she suffered from hypertension and took blood pressure pills. She also took anti-anxiety medication because she often felt anxious.

Now I have forgotten about pills. My digestion has also improved. I used to have stomach problems, but now everything is fine. So I advise everyone who hasn't done sports yet to start, - she emphasized.

RUN 4 VICTORY races have already taken place in Ternopil and Vinnytsia. In addition to Cherkasy, the marathon is planned to be held in Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region, in the fall. For reference, MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.

The geography of the Foundation's activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war