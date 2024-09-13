Contract soldier killed on duty in Moldova

In Moldova, a contract soldier from the Joint Peacekeeping Forces was fatally wounded while on duty. An investigation has been launched. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Moldova, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Operations Center, the incident occurred on September 12 at 17:50. The soldier was killed “as a result of a shot from a provided weapon” while on duty at his post.

Doctors who arrived at the scene pronounced the soldier dead. The police investigative team is investigating the case. The contract soldier has been serving in the National Army since 2023.

