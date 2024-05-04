Canadian instructors demonstrate how to teach modern combat skills to Ukrainian soldiers
Kyiv • UNN
Canadian military instructors model realistic combat scenarios to train Ukrainian soldiers in modern warfare tactics as part of Operation UNIFIER to defend against Russian invasion.
The Armed Forces of Canada showed how the country's military personnel train Ukrainian defenders to act effectively in modern warfare. The video is posted on the page of the Canadian training mission UNIFIER in the social network X, UNN reports .
Details
Want to feel the taste of battle? To help Ukraine's soldiers defend their country from Russian invaders, we are doing our best to simulate the realities of war during the training as part of Operation UNIFIER
