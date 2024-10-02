Bus burns down in the suburbs of Kyiv: the driver saw the fire while driving and managed to get out

A bus traveling without passengers burned down in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, in the suburbs of Kyiv. The driver managed to get out, no one was injured, the preliminary cause was a technical malfunction, the Kyiv regional police reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.

Details

On October 2, around 09:30, police received a report of a bus on fire on a street in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As law enforcement officers preliminarily established at the scene, the vehicle was traveling without passengers. "Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire. While driving, the driver saw the fire and managed to get out," the statement said.

"Preliminarily, the fire was caused by a technical malfunction," the police said.

Prosecutor's Office: man threw a bottle through a bus window in Kyiv and injured a child