Bitcoin near $63 thousand: what to expect by the end of September

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 66225 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103420 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166903 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137793 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143101 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139037 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182165 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112071 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172715 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104746 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100145 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109791 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111883 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 47460 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 54378 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166903 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182165 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172715 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200082 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189014 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141815 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141873 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146580 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137994 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154878 views
Actual
Bitcoin near $63 thousand: what to expect by the end of September

Bitcoin near $63 thousand: what to expect by the end of September

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18216 views

Bitcoin settled at $63,259, showing the best September result in recent years. Despite the correction, the cryptocurrency has grown by 7% since the beginning of the month, creating favorable conditions for October.

The price of bitcoin has settled at $63,259 today, the best result for the cryptocurrency in September in recent years.

Writes UNN with reference to Investing

On Monday, bitcoin fell to $63,259, losing 2.64% over the past day. Analysts attribute this to technical signs of an overbought market. This drop was part of a broader correction that began after the cryptocurrency reached a resistance line in a downward trend channel. From this point, bitcoin has fallen by more than 5%, and further declines could bring it down to support levels around $63,000 or lower.

Despite the current decline, bitcoin is having its best September in recent years, up at least 7% since the beginning of the month. Historically, September has been a problematic month for cryptocurrencies, as bitcoin has suffered losses in eight of them over the past 11 years. However, the current gains create favorable conditions for October, when the average increase was 23%.

Bitcoin-focused funds raised more than $1 billion, and Ethereum-based products broke a five-week slump by adding $87 million.Bitcoin's decline also coincided with similar trends in the US stock markets, reflecting a decline in risk sentiment ahead of several important economic reports, including US employment data and a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Futures contracts related to the federal funds rate currently suggest that interest rates are likely to decline slightly by 25 basis points, which is traditionally a positive factor for bitcoin.

Bitcoin's drop also came after reports of Israeli air strikes on central Beirut, the first such attack in almost a year amid the ongoing conflict with Lebanon's Hezbollah. A similar reaction of bitcoin to regional unrest was observed five months ago, when the cryptocurrency lost more than 10% after an Israeli strike on Iran.

Although bitcoin is often positioned as a hedge against volatility, it often sees sell-offs during geopolitical crises as traders exit risky assets in favor of safer alternatives.

Recall 

Last week, the price of bitcoin rose to a one-month high amid expectations of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, which encouraged traders.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy

Contact us about advertising