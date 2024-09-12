Auditors from Odesa RMA had lunch in a psychiatric hospital

Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleksandr Kharlov again visited Odesa Psychiatric Hospital №2, whose patients recently complained about poor quality food, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, repair work is currently underway at the facility. Of the 52 wards in the department, 12 need repair, and work has already begun in 3 of them. Pre-project work is also underway to install autonomous heat supply, water supply (wells), and overhaul external and internal water supply and sewerage networks. As for patient nutrition, the equipment in the medical facility's canteen has already been partially replaced. Modernization of the kitchen will continue. The cost of a daily food package per person has been tripled.

"I tried it - it's a healthy diet food, if you add pepper and salt, it's delicious. I talked to patients and doctors. Communication is good, there are no significant complaints. In the near future, together with the head of the Department of Health, we will conduct food inspections in other regional medical institutions," Kharlov said.

In August, combat medic Petro Konoplya went on a hunger strike due to poor living and food conditions, to which the Odesa Regional State Administration promptly responded.

During the meeting with the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, he called him his father and noted the high level of trust in Oleh Kiper on the part of the military.

"I had a conversation today with Oleh Kiper, the head of RSA, the military respect him because he respects the military, he was recommended to me and it was Mr. Oleh who came today to put an end to the hospital's food supply," he said.

After the meeting, the soldier stopped his hunger strike, and the Odesa Regional State Administration is promptly taking care of improving the conditions for all patients of the clinic.