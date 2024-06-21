At the front, the invaders occupied the noise and advanced in Sokol and North-DeepState

At the front, enemy forces occupied the noise and advanced in Sokol and Severny. This is reported by DeepState, reports UNN.

The enemy occupied the noise and advanced in Sokol and Severny - DeepState.

Recall

According to the General Staff, almost a third of all clashes at the front occurred in the Pokrovsky direction. Active battles were fought in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Novoaleksandrovka and Sokol. The enemy made 31 attempts to improve their positions.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of military clashes increased to 99, the enemy used GABs in Toretsk