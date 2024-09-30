Another mass poaching in the Tuzly Estuaries National Park. The Ministry of Ecology ignores

Law enforcement officers recorded another case of poaching on the territory of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park, UNN reports, citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the poaching was recorded on the night of 29.09.2024 to 30.09.2024.

Preliminary estimates of the damage to Ukraine's fish stocks amount to UAH 1.7 million.

As a reminder, the Southern Office of the State Audit Service is auditing the financial and economic activities of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park. The audit is at the final stage.

We also recall that in May 2024, mass poaching was discovered in the Tuzly Estuaries National Park.

Earlier, UNN reported that the Tuzly Estuaries National Park in Odesa Oblast has an annual budget of 5,565,380 hryvnias, of which 97% is spent on salaries for 45 employees. This is a very impressive number of staff for a national park during the war. However, according to law enforcement officials, they are unable to restore order there. For comparison, the budget of the Tuzly Estuaries is 300 drones, which are badly needed by the military on the front line and will be funded by people. Assuming that each national park has such budgets, and there are more than 50 of them, limiting their funding and releasing budgetary funds would be enough for 15,000 drones. It should be added that local authorities have sent an appeal to the Ministry of Ecology to dismiss the leadership of the National Park, but the Ministry of Ecology has not announced a competition for a new head.