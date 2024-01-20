Another batch of stolen Ukrainian grain has been brought to the occupied Crimea: a ship has already arrived to pick up the grain

Another batch of stolen Ukrainian grain has been brought to occupied Crimea. Today, a thieving ship has already arrived for the grain, UNN reports with reference to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.

According to the Telegram channel, the stolen Ukrainian grain was delivered to the port in Feodosia.

"Today a thief ship arrived for grain. The bulk carrier belongs to AnRussTrans Group, which carries out regular international and domestic rail and sea transportation of bulk, general and oversized cargo in various directions. The shipping company ANSHIP manages its own marine fleet," the statement said.