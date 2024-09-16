An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 has occurred in Romania. The tremors were felt in Odesa

On September 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 occurred in Romania. The aftershocks were also felt in Moldova, Bulgaria, and Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 occurred in Romania. It was felt in Bulgaria, Moldova and Ukraine, in particular in Odesa - said Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov.

According to him, there was no information about damage or casualties in the city.