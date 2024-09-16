An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 has occurred in Romania. The tremors were felt in Odesa
Kyiv • UNN
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 occurred in Romania. The tremors were felt in Moldova, Bulgaria and Ukraine, including Odesa, where no damage or casualties were reported.
On September 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 occurred in Romania. The aftershocks were also felt in Moldova, Bulgaria, and Ukraine, UNN reports.
According to preliminary information, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 occurred in Romania. It was felt in Bulgaria, Moldova and Ukraine, in particular in Odesa
According to him, there was no information about damage or casualties in the city.