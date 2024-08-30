ukenru
A violent conflict between the TCC, representatives of the National Police and civilians took place in Odesa: what is known

A violent conflict between the TCC, representatives of the National Police and civilians took place in Odesa: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12229 views

In Odesa, there was a conflict between representatives of the CCC, police and civilians over the demand to provide military registration documents. The CCC claims an aggressive reaction from civilians who were drinking alcohol.

On August 29, a video of a violent conflict between a representative of the TCC and JV, representatives of the National Police and civilians in the Perespisky district of Odesa was posted on social media. According to the regional CCC and JV , the incident arose due to the demand to provide military registration documents and the aggressive reaction of civilians, UNN reports

The mobile alert group of the Peresypsk RTC and the Odesa City JTF, during a joint patrol with representatives of the National Police, addressed a group of civilians with a legal demand to provide military registration documents. The civilians, who were drinking alcoholic beverages, reacted aggressively due to the lack of documents and expressed a desire to use physical force against the military

The TCC said that law enforcement and the military had to resist. Later, an additional police unit was called to the scene.

The regional TCC and JV noted that all their servicemen are thoroughly briefed before working in mobile alert groups and do not start conflicts first. 

They also added that aggressive behavior of civilians can be qualified as a violation of Article 431-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: “Insulting the honor and dignity of a serviceman, threatening a serviceman”, Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ‘Obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations in a special period’.

Currently, the leadership of the Odesa JCCC and JV is clarifying the final details of the conflict.

Volyn TCC commented on the conflict in Kovel: they talk about the influence of russian special services04.08.24, 16:08 • 28803 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

