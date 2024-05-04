A shopping center caught fire in Khabarovsk, Russia

The RemiCity shopping center is on fire in Khabarovsk. The acrid column of smoke from the burning complex is visible for kilometers. This is reported by Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

The information about the fire was confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the media reported.

According to the agency, the roof of the shopping center caught fire. About 270 people evacuated the complex on their own.

