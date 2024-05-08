"Shahed" was destroyed at night in Cherkasy district, a house was damaged

A Shahed-type attack drone launched by Russian troops was destroyed in Cherkasy region during a massive nighttime Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine, damaging a house but causing no casualties, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

This day started with alarms. For more than four hours in a row, we were under threat from the air. The enemy again massively attacked the country with missiles and drones. At this time, our defenders shot down a Shahed in the sky over the Cherkasy region. People are safe. And this is the most important thing. However, one of the houses was damaged - Taburets wrote on Telegram.

He urged everyone to respond to the warnings of danger. "Even a 100% hit on air targets does not guarantee a safe stay where air defense is operating. Debris also poses a threat. [Take care of yourself and your families!" Taburets said.

59 out of 76 enemy missiles and "Shaheds" were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night