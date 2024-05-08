"Shahed" was destroyed at night in Cherkasy district, a house was damaged
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone is shot down over the Cherkasy region during a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, damaging a house but causing no casualties.
A Shahed-type attack drone launched by Russian troops was destroyed in Cherkasy region during a massive nighttime Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine, damaging a house but causing no casualties, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
This day started with alarms. For more than four hours in a row, we were under threat from the air. The enemy again massively attacked the country with missiles and drones. At this time, our defenders shot down a Shahed in the sky over the Cherkasy region. People are safe. And this is the most important thing. However, one of the houses was damaged
He urged everyone to respond to the warnings of danger. "Even a 100% hit on air targets does not guarantee a safe stay where air defense is operating. Debris also poses a threat. [Take care of yourself and your families!" Taburets said.
