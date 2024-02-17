A large-scale fire broke out in russia, covering 3,500 square meters
Kyiv • UNN
A large fire has broken out in a 3,500-square-meter building in izhevsk. More than 100 rescuers and 33 pieces of equipment worked to extinguish the blaze.
A large fire broke out in a building in izhevsk (russia). This is reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, UNN reports.
In the city of izhevsk, a large-scale fire broke out in one of the buildings, covering an area of 3,500 square meters.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
More than 100 specialists and 33 pieces of equipment are working at the scene to extinguish the fire.
