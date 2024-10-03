A high-security colony caught fire in Yekaterinburg, Russia: what is known

In the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, a fire broke out in a maximum security colony. According to Russian media, the fire occurred immediately after joint exercises of the Federal Penitentiary Service and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, UNN reports .

The Federal Penitentiary Service reports that there were no casualties.

Shot writes that the fire occurred immediately after a joint fire and tactical exercise of the Federal Penitentiary Service and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

