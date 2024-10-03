A high-security colony caught fire in Yekaterinburg, Russia: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in a maximum security colony in Yekaterinburg, Russia. According to the Federal Penitentiary Service, there were no casualties. The fire occurred immediately after joint exercises of the Federal Penitentiary Service and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
In the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, a fire broke out in a maximum security colony. According to Russian media, the fire occurred immediately after joint exercises of the Federal Penitentiary Service and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, UNN reports .
The Federal Penitentiary Service reports that there were no casualties.
Shot writes that the fire occurred immediately after a joint fire and tactical exercise of the Federal Penitentiary Service and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
