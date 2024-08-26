83 attacks in Sumy region: 16 civilians wounded

During the day, the occupiers fired 83 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 212 explosions were recorded. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, 12 communities came under enemy fire, including Vorozhbiansk, Velykopysarivska, Bilopilska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Shalyhinska, Sveska, Esmanska, Hlukhivska, Novoslobidska, Seredyno-Budska and Druzhbivska.

Situation in the communities

Vorozhbiansk: KAB air strike (8 explosions), 2 civilians were injured.

Krasnopilska: airstrike by a CAB (3 explosions), 5 wounded; artillery shelling (11 explosions), 2 wounded; mortar shelling (10 explosions), MLRS shelling (20 explosions), UAV explosive device drop (5 explosions), FPV drone attack (7 explosions).

Esmanska: mortar shelling (4 explosions), airstrike by a CAB (19 explosions), FPV drone attack (16 explosions).

Khotynska: KAB air strike (2 explosions).

Bilopilska: CAB air strike (7 explosions), 5 wounded; mortar shelling (2 explosions), artillery shelling (3 explosions).

Velykopysarivska: artillery shelling (17 explosions), mortar shelling (19 explosions), MLRS shelling (17 explosions), UAV explosive device drop (2 explosions), FPV drone attack (3 explosions), 2 wounded.

Hlukhivska: FPV drone attack (3 explosions).

Shalyhinska: mortar shelling (7 explosions).

Novoslobidska: mortar shelling (3 explosions).

Seredina-Budska: mortar attack (1 explosion), FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

Druzhbivska: FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

Sveska: artillery shelling (2 explosions).

