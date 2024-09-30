30 thousand doses of influenza vaccine to be delivered to regions for vaccination of doctors by October 1 - Ministry of Health

Ukraine has received 30,000 doses of the flu vaccine as part of its cooperation with PiVi. The vaccine will be delivered to all regions by October 1 for free vaccination of healthcare workers, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"30,000 doses of the flu vaccine that Ukraine received as part of cooperation with the international PiVi initiative have been distributed to the regions for free vaccinations among healthcare workers. It will be delivered to all regions by October 1," the Ministry of Health reported on social media.

The Ministry of Health noted that influenza vaccination is not included in the list of free vaccinations, but is recommended for people at risk: healthcare workers, law enforcement officers, teachers, as well as pregnant women, patients with chronic diseases, children under 5 years of age, and people over 60.

"Vaccination is the most effective way to protect against influenza. It not only does not harm the immune system, but also strengthens it. You can get vaccinated not only at the beginning but also throughout the entire epidemic season," the Ministry of Health said.

