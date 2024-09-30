ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103022 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166283 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137448 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142912 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138950 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181879 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112059 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172468 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104743 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

30 thousand doses of influenza vaccine to be delivered to regions for vaccination of doctors by October 1 - Ministry of Health

30 thousand doses of influenza vaccine to be delivered to regions for vaccination of doctors by October 1 - Ministry of Health

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12207 views

Ukraine has received 30 thousand doses of the flu vaccine as part of its cooperation with PiVi. The vaccine will be delivered to all regions by October 1 for free vaccination of healthcare workers.

Ukraine has received 30,000 doses of the flu vaccine as part of its cooperation with PiVi. The vaccine will be delivered to all regions by October 1 for free vaccination of healthcare workers, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"30,000 doses of the flu vaccine that Ukraine received as part of cooperation with the international PiVi initiative have been distributed to the regions for free vaccinations among healthcare workers. It will be delivered to all regions by October 1," the Ministry of Health reported on social media.

The Ministry of Health noted that influenza vaccination is not included in the list of free vaccinations, but is recommended for people at risk: healthcare workers, law enforcement officers, teachers, as well as pregnant women, patients with chronic diseases, children under 5 years of age, and people over 60.

"Vaccination is the most effective way to protect against influenza. It not only does not harm the immune system, but also strengthens it. You can get vaccinated not only at the beginning but also throughout the entire epidemic season," the Ministry of Health said.

Ministry of Health: flu vaccines will soon be available in pharmacies

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth
ukraineUkraine

