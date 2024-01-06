1 person killed, 11 injured in passenger bus crash in the US

One person was killed and 11 others were injured after a passenger bus traveling from Montreal to New York overturned on a highway. This was reported by CBC News, UNN reported.

Detali

In a press release, the New York State Police said they were investigating the accident, which occurred on Interstate 87 in Lake George, about 260 kilometers south of Montreal.

According to police, there were 23 people on the bus, including the driver.

According to Albany Medical Center spokesman Matt Markham, one patient was flown by helicopter from the crash site to a hospital in Albany, New York, and is being examined. Other patients were taken to a hospital in Glens Falls.

A bus with Ukrainians was involved in an accident in Hungary: there are injured

According to a company representative, the bus that crashed belonged to FlixBus.

The passengers are mostly French-speaking Canadians, although there are some Swiss passengers who were preparing to fly home from New York. 12 ambulances from eight rescue teams were called to the scene.

The Red Cross has offered psychological support, and passengers have been in contact with friends and family, Tripodi said. The New York State Police are investigating the crash.