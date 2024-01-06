ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

1 person killed, 11 injured in passenger bus crash in the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

A bus traveling from Montreal to New York City crashes, killing 1 person and injuring 11 on I-87 near Lake George.

One person was killed and 11 others were injured after a passenger bus traveling from Montreal to New York overturned on a highway. This was reported by CBC News, UNN reported.

Detali

In a press release, the New York State Police said they were investigating the accident, which occurred on Interstate 87 in Lake George, about 260 kilometers south of Montreal.

According to police, there were 23 people on the bus, including the driver.

According to Albany Medical Center spokesman Matt Markham, one patient was flown by helicopter from the crash site to a hospital in Albany, New York, and is being examined. Other patients were taken to a hospital in Glens Falls.

A bus with Ukrainians was involved in an accident in Hungary: there are injured01.01.24, 21:59 • 35623 views

According to a company representative, the bus that crashed belonged to FlixBus.

The passengers are mostly French-speaking Canadians, although there are some Swiss passengers who were preparing to fly home from New York. 12 ambulances from eight rescue teams were called to the scene.

The Red Cross has offered psychological support, and passengers have been in contact with friends and family, Tripodi said. The New York State Police are investigating the crash.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

