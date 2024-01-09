Wind turbine fell down in Odesa region - Ministry of Energy

On January 8, a wind turbine was knocked down by a gust of wind in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports .

Details

The consequences of the bad weather were captured on video. On the recording, you can hear that the wind does not subside.

According to the power company, due to squally winds, frost and rain with snow, there is significant icing of the grids in the regions. The temperature across the country ranges from -5 to -20°C. In the south, it is slightly warmer, from +4 to -1°C.

We are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather in all regions affected by the adverse weather conditions. All services are working in an emergency mode. Power engineers are gradually returning electricity to Ukrainian homes the statement said.

