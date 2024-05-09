Third grant program of UAH 1,000,000 from the Vadym Stolar Foundation: Ukrainians are invited to choose priority areas

After the successful implementation of two Grant for an Important Cause programs, the Vadym Stolar Foundation is preparing to implement the third grant program. To understand the most pressing needs, the organizers have launched a survey to determine the priority areas of funding.

The overall goal of the Foundation's grant initiative is to provide social support to military and civilians affected by the war. The first program, implemented last spring, focused on the physical rehabilitation of war victims. The second, implemented in the fall of 2023, focused on the psycho-emotional recovery of Ukrainians. Each time, the winners received funding for their projects totaling UAH 1 million.

We invite specialized public and charitable organizations to join us in defining the purpose of the third grant program. To do this, please take part in the survey at link.

"The opinion of our colleagues about the current areas for grant-making is of great importance to us. That's why my team and I are launching this survey and will definitely take its results into account when determining the topics for the next, third program. At the same time, we are conducting our own analysis of the current situation, the conclusions of which will also be taken into account," said Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer of the Foundation.

"Our Foundation has been implementing grant programs for public and charitable organizations for two years now. We are currently developing the third program and invite you to define its focus together. Together we can do more for people," said Vadym Stolar, founder of the Foundation .

Proposals for participation in the program will be accepted from organizations that are registered in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Public Associations" or in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Charitable Activities and Charitable Organizations" and included in the Register of Non-Profit Organizations.